U.S. yields up as investors shrug off likely impeachment

By Ross Kerber

BOSTON, Dec 18 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose on Wednesday as investors shrugged off the likely impeachment of U.S. President Donald Trump and focused on positive economic signs.

The benchmark 10-year yield US10YT=RR was up 3.7 basis points at 1.9257% shortly after midday.

The U.S. House of Representatives is set to take a momentous and deeply polarizing vote on Wednesday when it is likely to impeach Trump on charges of abusing his office and obstructing a congressional probe.

In theory, the step could shake confidence in Treasuries. But the political action appears already priced into yields with the U.S. Senate unlikely to convict Trump, said Andrew Brenner, head of international fixed income at NatAlliance Securities.

Various bits of positive economic news in recent days have raised investor confidence and led to bond sell-offs, Brenner said.

He cited a survey showing German business morale rising more than expected in December to a six-month high, and a Commerce Department report on Tuesday showing surprisingly strong U.S. homebuilding activity in November.

"There are green shoots" in the economy, he said.

Priya Misra, head of global rates strategy for TD Securities, said another factor diminishing the economic influence of impeachment in Washington is that Congress and the White House have proven able to make at least some progress on areas like reaching a budget deal and trade agreements with China and Mexico, steadying investor confidence.

In that sense the impeachment could be functioning to release the pressure on other aspects of government's functions in a divided country, she said.

"Perhaps impeachment has made it more likely that policy is not at gridlock," she said.

Earlier on Wednesday, euro zone bond yields steadied in quiet trading after falling on renewed anxiety about Brexit. Britain on Tuesday set a hard deadline of December 2020 to reach a trade deal with the European Union, creating a new cliff-edge.

The two-year yield, US2YT=RR which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was up less than a basis point at 1.641%.

December 18 Wednesday 12:09PM New York / 1709 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

1.5275

1.559

-0.013

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

1.5375

1.5754

-0.003

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-187/256

1.641

0.008

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-216/256

1.6788

0.022

Five-year note US5YT=RR

98-222/256

1.7399

0.029

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

98-124/256

1.8585

0.036

10-year note US10YT=RR

98-108/256

1.9257

0.037

30-year bond US30YT=RR

100-120/256

2.353

0.037

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 6.75 1.25 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 2.00 0.25 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread -1.00 0.00 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -5.25 0.00 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -29.75 0.25 (Editing by Nick Zieminski and Richard Chang)

