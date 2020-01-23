US Markets

U.S. yields tumble on nagging worries about new virus

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

U.S. Treasury prices surged on Thursday, pushing yields to multi-week lows, boosted by safe-haven demand on persistent concerns about the impact of the latest coronavirus, which recently broke out in China.

