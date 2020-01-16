U.S. yields tick up on strong bank earnings, manufacturing data

By Ross Kerber

BOSTON, Jan 16 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose slightly on Thursday on strong economic data and bank earnings.

The benchmark 10-year US10YT=RR yield was up 1.2 basis points in morning trading at 1.8004%.

The increase reflected factors like a strong measure of manufacturing in the Mid-Atlantic region and better-than-expected retail sales, said Tom di Galoma, managing director of Seaport Global Holdings.

"Certainly there's a little bit of pressure" for economic activity to continue to increase, he said.

U.S. retail sales increased for a third straight month in December, with households buying a range of goods even as they cut back on purchases of motor vehicles, the Commerce Department said on Thursday.

Other data on Thursday showed the number of Americans filing claims for unemployment benefits dropped for a fifth straight week last week, indicating the labor market remained strong despite a recent slowdown in job growth.

The Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia's business conditions index for the U.S. Mid-Atlantic region rose to 17.0 from an upwardly revised 2.4 in December. That easily topped expectations for a reading of 3.8 in January, according to a Reuters poll of economists.

U.S. stock indexes opened at new highs on optimism over an initial U.S.-China trade deal and a positive start to the fourth-quarter earnings season.

Morgan Stanley MS.N reported a 46% jump in quarterly profit and beat Wall Street estimates by a wide margin, the latest sign that Chief Executive James Gorman's strategic vision for the Wall Street bank is bearing fruit.

The two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was up less than a basis point at 1.5698% in morning trading.

January 16 Thursday 10:11AM New York / 1511 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

1.5275

1.5589

-0.010

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

1.53

1.5676

-0.005

Two-year note US2YT=RR

100-27/256

1.5698

0.008

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-198/256

1.5778

0.011

Five-year note US5YT=RR

100-160/256

1.6181

0.015

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

100-40/256

1.726

0.013

10-year note US10YT=RR

99-140/256

1.8004

0.012

30-year bond US30YT=RR

102-188/256

2.2486

0.007

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 6.75 -0.25 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 3.25 -0.25 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 0.75 -0.25 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -4.50 -0.50 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -31.00 -0.50 (Reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston; Editing by David Gregorio) ((ross.kerber@thomsonreuters.com; (617) 856 4341; Reuters Messaging: Ross.Kerber.Reuters.com@Reuters.net))

