U.S. yields steady as investors shrug off likely impeachment

By Ross Kerber

BOSTON, Dec 18 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields were steady on Wednesday as investors shrugged off the likely impeachment of U.S. President Donald Trump.

The benchmark 10-year yield US10YT=RR was up less than a basis point at 1.8959% in trading on Wednesday morning.

The U.S. House of Representatives is set to take a momentous and deeply polarizing vote on Wednesday when it is likely to impeach President Donald Trump on charges of abusing his office and obstructing a congressional probe.

In theory, the step could shake confidence in Treasuries, but the political action appears already priced into yields, said Priya Misra, head of global rates strategy for TD Securities. Because Trump is "unlikely to get convicted (by the U.S. Senate) it doesn't matter for policy, and that's why its largely unchanged," she said.

In addition, Misra said, Congress and the White House have proven able to make at least some progress on areas like reaching a budget deal and trade agreements with China and Mexico, steadying investor confidence.

In that sense the impeachment could be functioning to release the pressure on other aspects of government's functions in a divided country, she said.

"Perhaps impeachment has made it more likely that policy is not at gridlock," she said.

Earlier on Wednesday, Euro zone bond yields steadied in quiet trading after falling on renewed anxiety about Brexit after Britain set a hard deadline of December 2020 to reach a trade deal with the European Union, creating a new cliff-edge.

German business morale rose more than expected in December to hit a six-month high in a survey released on Wednesday, suggesting that Europe's largest economy picked up steam in the fourth quarter despite a persistent manufacturing crisis.

The two-year yield, US2YT=RR which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was up less than a basis point at 1.6369% in morning trading.

December 18 Wednesday 9:28AM New York / 1428 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

1.5275

1.559

-0.013

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

1.5375

1.5754

-0.003

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-189/256

1.6369

0.004

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-224/256

1.668

0.011

Five-year note US5YT=RR

98-244/256

1.7216

0.011

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

98-168/256

1.8318

0.009

10-year note US10YT=RR

98-176/256

1.8959

0.007

30-year bond US30YT=RR

101-40/256

2.3211

0.005

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 6.25 0.75 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 1.75 0.00 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread -1.25 -0.25 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -5.25 0.00 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -29.75 0.25 (Editing by Nick Zieminski)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.