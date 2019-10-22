U.S. yields slide on Brexit, China trade uncertainty

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, Oct 22 (Reuters) - U.S. long-dated Treasury yields dropped from five-week highs on Tuesday, in line with a global trend, as investors turned cautious and awaited further news on Britain's eventual exit from the European Union and more details about the U.S.-China trade deal.

German Bund DE10YT=RR and UK 10-year Gilt GB10YT=RR yields fell on the day, their weakness spilling over to the Treasury market.

Volume, however, was thin overall in recent sessions and traders were inclined not to read too much to this week's moves.

"The market is still largely waiting on Brexit and trade news," said Gennadiy Goldberg, senior rates strategist, at TD Securities in New York. "I don't think there's a lot of conviction one way or the other."

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday he would end an attempt to win parliamentary approval for his Brexit legislation and instead press for an election if lawmakers reject his timetable. "I will in no way allow months more of this."

In China, Vice Foreign Minister Le Yucheng said on Tuesday both China and the United States have achieved some progress in their trade talks and any problem could be resolved as long as both sides respected each other.

But he also warned China would never trade away its core interests or allow other countries to undermine its security.

The two countries have been working to resolve their trade dispute, with the United States announcing a "phase 1" deal with China on trade matters and suspending a scheduled tariff hike for October.

In late morning trading, U.S. 10-year note yields US10YT=RR fell to 1.78% from 1.792% late on Monday. Earlier in the global session, 10-year yields hit a five-week high of 1.81%.

Yields on 30-year bonds US30YT=RR were down at 2.261%, from 2.284% on Monday, touching a five-week peak earlier of 2.299%.

On the short-end of the curve, U.S. two-year yields were steady at 1.610% US2YT=RR, from Monday's 1.615%.

U.S. yields fell further after U.S. existing home sales came in below the consensus forecast, although the details suggested a more stable housing market than the headlines suggested.

Markets are also looking to the Treasury's $40 billion two-year note auction later on Tuesday.

Analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research note wrote that as the U.S. 2-year tenor is particularly sensitive to the Federal Reserve's monetary outlook, demand at the auction will be a crucial metric in determining appetite to buy at this point.

"The proximity of this afternoon's 2-year auction to next week's FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee) meeting introduces some risk around the willingness to buy ahead of what could be a hawkish cut," BMO said.

The bank, however, added that even before the Fed began cutting, there has been an "undeniably solid trend" in 2-year auctions this year, as it expects decent demand at the auction.

October 22 Tuesday 11:09AM New York / 1509 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

1.625

1.659

0.003

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

1.595

1.6348

-0.018

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-203/256

1.6088

-0.006

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-96/256

1.5907

-0.002

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-136/256

1.599

-0.005

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

99-152/256

1.6872

-0.010

10-year note US10YT=RR

98-160/256

1.7782

-0.014

30-year bond US30YT=RR

99-196/256

2.2608

-0.023

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 1.75 -0.75 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread -0.50 -1.25 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread -2.00 -1.00 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -7.25 -0.50 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -37.00 -0.25

