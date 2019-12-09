U.S. yields slide, in line with Europe, after poor Chinese data

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, Dec 9 (Reuters) - U.S. long-dated Treasury yields fell on Monday, after rising three straight days, as risk appetite waned following weak Chinese trade data that rattled bond investors worried about the impact of a prolonged trade battle between the United States and China.

Treasury yields also dropped in line with those on global sovereign bonds. German benchmark bond yields for one, slid, disregarding unexpectedly strong German trade data. Yields on German 10-year yields held around -0.30% DE10YT=RR.

But the bond market was more focused on data out of China given its ongoing trade talks with the United States.

China's exports in November contracted for a fourth consecutive month, data showed. Overseas shipments fell 1.1% last month from a year earlier, compared with a 0.9% drop in October and a forecast of a 1.0% expansion based on a Reuters poll of analysts.

"It's a risk-off day today," said Stan Shipley, fixed income strategist, at Evercore ISI in New York. "The data from China was discouraging. When you also look at sovereign bond yields, they're lower. That's kind of carried over into the U.S. market."

In afternoon trading, U.S. 10-year note yields US10YT=RR fell to 1.831%, from 1.843% late on Friday.

Yields on 30-year bonds US30YT=RR also slid to 2.266%, from 2.284% on Friday.

On the short-end of the curve, however, U.S. two-year yields were up slightly at 1.625% US2YT=RR, from Friday's 1.621%.

The U.S. Treasury on Wednesday sold $38 billion in U.S. three-year notes with solid demand and a yield of 1.632%, just below the expected yield at the bid deadline. The bid-to-cover ratio was better at 2.56, compared with an average of 2.48, according to the U.S. Treasury website.

There was little reaction though from the Treasury market after the auction, with the U.S. three-year note yield at 1.646% US3YT=RR, up from Friday's 1.641%.

Investors are also looking at a key events this week, which include Federal Reserve and European Central Bank meetings as well as a UK election.

The Fed on Wednesday is expected to hold interest rates after it telegraphed that message at the last meeting when it cut interest rates for the third time this year.

"Our own view is that the Fed will ultimately feel compelled to lower rates further, as the continued unpredictability of trade policy and the presidential election will restrain business spending and hiring, ultimately undermining the consumer," according to a research note from NatWest Markets.

"With growth poised to fall short of policymakers' expectations, we look for the Fed to cut rates twice next year (March and June) in 2020."

At the European Central Bank, new chief Christine Lagarde will hold her first policy meeting on Thursday. She is expected to signal a commitment to the ECB's recent stimulus package, with no major policy changes.

December 9 Monday 2:59PM New York / 1959 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

1.515

1.5458

0.023

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

1.52

1.557

0.008

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-193/256

1.6272

0.006

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-242/256

1.6441

0.003

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-52/256

1.6676

-0.001

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

99-16/256

1.7685

-0.010

10-year note US10YT=RR

99-72/256

1.8294

-0.014

30-year bond US30YT=RR

102-104/256

2.2638

-0.020

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 1.00 -0.25 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread -2.75 0.00 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread -3.00 0.25 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -7.00 0.25 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -33.00 0.00 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss Editing by Nick Zieminski) ((gertrude.chavez@thomsonreuters.com; 646-223-6322; Reuters Messaging: gertrude.chavez.reuters.com@reuters.net))

