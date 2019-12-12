U.S. yields rise to four-week highs on trade deal hopes

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, Dec 12 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields spiked on Thursday, with most maturities hitting four-week highs, after the United States offered to cut tariffs on existing Chinese goods and suspend those scheduled to take effect on Dec. 15, a precursor to a possible trade deal.

The Treasury market has been sensitive to trade headlines. A deal with the world's second-largest economy should ease some concerns about a global slowdown and support the Federal Reserve's stance of holding U.S. interest rates steady for now.

Two people familiar with trade negotiations said on Thursday the United States has offered to cut existing tariffs on Chinese goods by as much as 50%, and suspend new tariffs expected to go into effect Sunday aimed at getting a "Phase One" trade deal.

Investors are closely watching developments between now and Dec. 15. If the United States does not suspend the new tariffs, China will likely impose more tariffs on U.S. goods and delay negotiations until after the U.S. presidential election in November 2020.

"The sell-off in bonds is all based on the trade news. But it's all binary outcomes -- when we get positive news, bonds sell off and on days that we don't get positive news, we see a bond rally," said Subadra Rajappa, head of rates strategy, at Societe Generale in New York.

"I will be looking to see where this goes. We're at new highs in equities and I just don't know how much momentum is left in equities that's going to support bond yields," she added.

The proposed concessions on tariffs came after President Donald Trump tweeted his government is close to completing a trade deal with China.

In afternoon trading, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note US10YT=RR rose to 1.892%, from 1.79% late on Wednesday. Earlier in the session, 10-year yields hit 1.903%, a four-week high.

Yields on 30-year bonds US30YT=RR were up at 2.321%, from 2.22% on Wednesday, touching the highest level since mid-November of 2.343% in earlier trading.

U.S. two-year yields, meanwhile, rose to 1.67% US2YT=RR, from Wednesday's 1.615%. Two-year yields climbed to a four-week peak as well of 1.676%.

As trade worries eased, the yield curve steepened for the first time in four days, with the spread between the two-year and 10-year note yields expanding to as much as 23.10 basis points US2US10=TWEB, the widest gap in four weeks.

Also on Thursday, the U.S. Treasury sold $16 billion in 30-year bonds, which was well-received by investors, with a 2.307% high yield, lower than that at the bid deadline.

The bid-to-cover, a gauge of demand, was at 2.46, compared with the 2.24 average.

Action Economics said in its blog that the auction's strong outcome was due to the huge sell-off prior to the sale that cheapened the 30-year bond's price.

December 12 Thursday 2:36 PM New York/1936 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

1.545

1.5768

0.005

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

1.5425

1.5805

0.015

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-167/256

1.6806

0.066

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-194/256

1.7082

0.083

Five-year note US5YT=RR

98-212/256

1.7474

0.109

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

98-136/256

1.8507

0.117

10-year note US10YT=RR

98-136/256

1.9131

0.123

30-year bond US30YT=RR

100-192/256

2.34

0.120

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 1.25 0.25 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread -2.50 0.25 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread -3.25 0.00 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -6.75 0.75 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -31.50 1.25

