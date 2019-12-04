U.S. yields rise on trade outlook, setting aside economic data

By Ross Kerber

BOSTON, Dec 4 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose on Wednesday on an improved outlook for a U.S.-China trade deal, and as investors brushed off mixed U.S. economic data.

The benchmark 10-year yield US10YT=RR was up 7.4 basis points at 1.7827% in afternoon trading as the global appetite for risk increased.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday at a meeting of NATO leaders near London that talks with China were going "very well." In contrast, his comments on Tuesday raised the prospect of extended trade tensions between the world's two biggest economies, and pushed the 10-year Treasury yield the lowest since May 2018.

Wednesday's turnaround showed a potential trade deal was more important to investors than a pair of relatively weak November U.S. economic reports. U.S. services sector activity slowed, and other data showed private employers hired the fewest workers in six months.

"Trade is everything right now," said Mary Ann Hurley, vice president for fixed-income trading at D. A. Davidson. She also noted how Trump's mixed messages from day to day created volatility.

"You get stuff out of Trump, it's 180 degrees different day by day. Either it (trade talks) are going really well, or he's not in a hurry to make a deal," she said.

Tony Bedikian, head of global markets for Citizens Bank, said concrete trade steps are likely needed to move 10-year yields out of the range of 1.5% to 2% where they have traded since October.

"Right now we are mired in this range, and we need some more definitive results coming out of the trade talks" before 10-year yields would again exceed 2%, he said.

Traders are focused on the U.S. Labor Department's more comprehensive nonfarm payrolls report due out on Friday, which includes both public- and private-sector employment.

The two-year yield, typically seen as indicator of interest rate expectations, rose 5.2 basis points to 1.5842% US2YT=RR in afternoon trading. The spread between the two- and 10-year yields US2US10=TWEB widened 2.05 basis points.

The movement suggested investors overall expect the U.S. Federal Reserve to hold interest rates unchanged "for the foreseeable future," Bedikian said.

December 4 Wednesday 2:27PM New York / 1927 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

1.5275

1.559

-0.020

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

1.5325

1.5702

-0.011

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-214/256

1.5842

0.052

Three-year note US3YT=RR

100-24/256

1.5922

0.062

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-126/256

1.6064

0.072

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

99-104/256

1.7155

0.071

10-year note US10YT=RR

99-184/256

1.7809

0.072

30-year bond US30YT=RR

103-60/256

2.2264

0.066

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 1.50 0.25 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread -2.75 0.50 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread -3.25 0.00 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -7.75 0.25 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -34.00 0.25 (Reporting by Ross Kerber; Editing by Andrea Ricci and Richard Chang)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.