U.S. yields rise on strong housing and manufacturing data

By Ross Kerber

BOSTON, Jan 17 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose on Friday after strong homebuilding and manufacturing reports and upbeat corporate earnings, while traders eyed the potential impact of a new government bond coming by summer.

The benchmark 10-year US10YT=RR yield was up 2.5 basis points in morning trading at 1.8337%.

U.S. homebuilding surged to a 13-year high in December according to federal data released Friday morning, suggesting the housing market recovery was back on track amid low mortgage rates and could help support the longest economic expansion on record.

"The housing data definitely got us going," said Tom Simons, money market economist for Jefferies. Investors likely paid extra attention to the number because few other sectors have shown much growth lately except for consumer spending.

Simons said longer-term yields also may have gotten a boost because of Thursday's announcement by the U.S. Treasury that it will begin issuing a new 20-year bond in the first half of 2020 as it seeks to plug budget deficits expected to top $1 trillion annually.

"The long end of the curve is more sensitive than it might otherwise be to positive economic news," Simons said.

The 30-year bond US30YT=RR was up 3.5 basis points at 2.2936%. Meanwhile the two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was down less than a basis point at 1.5654%.

U.S. manufacturing output rose unexpectedly in December as a drop in motor vehicle output was outpaced by increases in production of other durable goods, food and beverages, and other products.

U.S. stock indexes opened at record highs on Friday. Shares were driven by optimism over corporate earnings, upbeat economic data and indications of resilience in China's economy.

January 17 Friday 9:38AM New York / 1438 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

1.525

1.5561

-0.003

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

1.525

1.5621

0.000

Two-year note US2YT=RR

100-29/256

1.5654

-0.003

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-194/256

1.5834

0.005

Five-year note US5YT=RR

100-140/256

1.6343

0.009

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

100-4/256

1.7475

0.014

10-year note US10YT=RR

99-64/256

1.8337

0.025

30-year bond US30YT=RR

101-192/256

2.2936

0.035

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 8.00 1.25 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 4.50 1.00 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 1.50 1.00 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -4.50 0.25 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -31.75 -0.75 (Editing by Nick Zieminski)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.