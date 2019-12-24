U.S. yields rise in pre-holiday trade; focus on 5-year note auction

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, Dec 24 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose on Tuesday in quiet trading, with investors focused on a five-year note auction that could disappoint given the thin staffing among financial firms ahead of the holidays.

Amid little volume, U.S. two-year yields touched two-week highs.

The U.S. Treasury will auction $41 billion in U.S. five-year notes later on Tuesday. That followed a lackluster two-year note offering on Monday.

"For the 5-year, we believe there should be decent demand above 1.75%," said Justin Lederer, fixed income strategist, at Cantor Fitzgerald in New York, adding though that five-year auction results in December have tended to be more volatile.

Ahead of the auction, U.S. 5-year note yields US5YT=RR last traded at 1.769%, compared with Monday's 1.754%.

"We cannot rule out a concession leading into the auction close or tail given the lighter staffing ahead of the holiday, 10 a.m. (ET) auction close and year-end with some market participants stepping aside until 2020," he added.

Investors tend to sell Treasuries ahead of an auction to push the yield higher so they can buy them at a lower price, a move called supply concession.

In morning trading, U.S. 10-year yields US10YT=RR rose to 1.947% from 1.935% late on Monday, while those on U.S. 30-year bonds US30YT=RR were at 2.374%, up from 2.362% on Monday.

On the short end of the curve, U.S. two-year yields were up at 1.668% US2YT=RR, from Monday's 1.657%, after earlier hitting a two-week peak of 1.671%.

The yield curve narrowly steepened on Tuesday, with the spread between the two-year and 10-year note yields rising as high as 28.20 basis points US2US10=TWEB.

December 24 Tuesday 9:22 AM New York/1422 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

1.555

1.5872

0.002

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

1.57

1.6089

0.003

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-234/256

1.6688

0.012

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-202/256

1.6981

0.014

Five-year note US5YT=RR

98-188/256

1.7692

0.015

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

98-92/256

1.8786

0.013

10-year note US10YT=RR

98-60/256

1.9471

0.012

30-year bond US30YT=RR

100

2.3749

0.013

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 7.00 0.00 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 3.25 0.25 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread -0.50 -0.25 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -4.75 -0.25 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -29.50 0.00 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Alex Richardson) ((gertrude.chavez@thomsonreuters.com; 646-223-6322; Reuters Messaging: gertrude.chavez.reuters.com@reuters.net))

