U.S. yields rise after jobs report, fed funds futures see negative rates

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, May 8 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose on Friday after the jobs report for April was slightly less dire than expected, while fed funds futures priced in the probability of negative rates later this year as investors worried about when the economy will be able to rebound from the coronavirus-induced slump.

The U.S. economy lost a staggering 20.5 million jobs in April, the steepest plunge in payrolls since the Great Depression and the starkest sign yet of how the novel coronavirus pandemic is battering the world's biggest economy.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast nonfarm payrolls diving by 22 million.

“The initial takeaway is that the unemployment rate was less bad than the expectations,” said Naeem Aslam, chief market analyst at AvaTrade.

The Labor Department's closely watched monthly employment report on Friday also showed the unemployment rate surging to 14.7% last month, shattering the post-World War Two record of 10.8% touched in November 1982.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields US10YT=RR rose 4 basis points on the day to 0.6688%.

Two-year Treasury yields US2YT=RR were also modestly higher, rising half a basis point to 0.1329%. The yields hit a record low of 0.1150% overnight.

Fed fund futures priced in the possibility of negative rates for the second day, starting as soon as December. That comes even as numerous Federal Reserve officials including Chair Jerome Powell have said that they don’t see an advantage to the policy.

There is nothing to suggest that negative interest rates would be a suitable option for the United States, Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin said on Thursday.

Concerns that the economy will take a long time to bounce back have increased as tensions between the United States and China rise, as the two countries blame each other for the spread of the virus.

Top U.S. and Chinese trade representatives discussed their Phase 1 trade deal on Friday, with Chinese officials saying they agreed to improve the atmosphere for its implementation and the United States saying both sides expected obligations to be met.

May 8 Friday 9:02AM New York / 1302 GMT

Price

US T BONDS JUN0 UScv1

180-2/32

-1-2/32

10YR TNotes JUN0 TYcv1

139-8/256

-0-68/256

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.1075

0.1093

0.003

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.14

0.1424

0.002

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-252/256

0.1329

0.004

Three-year note US3YT=RR

100-40/256

0.1965

0.014

Five-year note US5YT=RR

100-74/256

0.3163

0.022

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

99-228/256

0.516

0.030

10-year note US10YT=RR

107-216/256

0.6688

0.038

30-year bond US30YT=RR

115-80/256

1.3716

0.051

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 9.25 -1.75 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 3.50 -2.00 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 1.25 -1.50 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -4.50 -0.50 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -50.25 -0.25

