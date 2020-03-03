U.S. yields rise after Fed cuts rates by 50 basis points

NEW YORK, March 3 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose after the Federal Reserve slashed interest rates by 50 basis points to ease the economic fallout from the fast-spreading coromavirus.

In a statement, the central bank said it was cutting rates by a half percentage point to a target range of 1.00% to 1.25%.

In morning trading, U.S. 10-year yields US10YT=RR rose to 1.135%, from 1.108% late on Monday.

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss)

