U.S. yields retreat, track sterling, on Brexit chaos

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, Oct 22 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields dropped on Tuesday, in line with sterling's movements, as investors bought safe-haven debt after UK lawmakers voted against Prime Minister Boris Johnson's extremely tight timetable to approve his deal for Britain to exit the European Union.

German Bund DE10YT=RR, UK 10-year Gilt GB10YT=RRyields, and sterling GBP= fell on the day, their weakness spilling over to the Treasury market.

Lawmakers voted 322 to 308 against the so-called Programme Motion which set out a three-day schedule to rush his deal through the House of Commons.

Brexit hangs in the balance as the Oct. 31 deadline to leave the EU nears.

Earlier, lawmakers voted 329 to 299 in favor of the second reading of his 115-page Withdrawal Agreement Bill, a significant boost for Johnson five days after he struck a last-minute deal with the EU.

"Treasuries are following sterling directionally," said Jon Hill, vice president, rates strategy at BMO Capital Markets in New York. "The latest Brexit vote perpetuates more uncertainty."

Investors were also watching U.S.-China trade talks. China's Vice Foreign Minister Le Yucheng said Beijing and Washington have made progress, but warned China would never trade away its core interests or allow other countries to undermine its security.

The United States has announced a "phase 1" deal with China on trade matters and suspending a scheduled tariff hike for October.

In afternoon trading, U.S. 10-year note yields US10YT=RR fell to 1.771% from 1.792% late on Monday. Earlier in the global session, 10-year yields hit a five-week high of 1.81%.

Yields on 30-year bonds US30YT=RR were down at 2.257%, from 2.284% on Monday, touching a five-week peak earlier of 2.299%.

On the short-end of the curve, U.S. two-year yields were slightly lower at 1.606% US2YT=RR, from Monday's 1.615%.

U.S. yields fell further after U.S. existing home sales came in below the consensus forecast, although details suggested a more stable housing market than headlines indicated.

Ahead of next week's Federal Open Market Committee meeting, Tuesday's U.S. two-year note auction showed solid demand, with Treasury accepting $44.18 billion of the $112 billion in bids submitted. The bid-to-cover ratio, a gauge of demand, was 2.7, higher than the last four auctions.

The offering stopped at a high yield of 1.594%, lower than the expected rate at the bid deadline.

U.S. two-year yields fell after a well-received auction.

"This indicates that investors are still very comfortable buying the front end despite expectations of a hawkish cut," said BMO's Hill.

October 22 Tuesday 3:26 PM New York / 1926 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

1.625

1.659

0.003

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

1.6025

1.6426

-0.010

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-204/256

1.6067

-0.008

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-96/256

1.5907

-0.002

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-140/256

1.5957

-0.008

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

99-164/256

1.68

-0.017

10-year note US10YT=RR

98-176/256

1.7712

-0.021

30-year bond US30YT=RR

99-216/256

2.2572

-0.027

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 1.50 -1.00 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread -0.50 -1.25 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread -1.75 -0.75 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -7.25 -0.50 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -37.00 -0.25 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss Editing by Chizu Nomiyama, Richard Chang and David Gregorio) ((gertrude.chavez@thomsonreuters.com; 646-223-6322; Reuters Messaging: gertrude.chavez.reuters.com@reuters.net))

