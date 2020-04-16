U.S. yields retreat as virus outbreak damages economic data

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, April 16 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell on Thursday for a third session, pressured by more data showing how the coronavirus pandemic has choked the world's largest economy, as debates mounted about reopening businesses in the United States, the epicenter of the outbreak.

U.S. 10-year and 30-year yields dropped to two-week lows, while those on two-year notes slid to a new three-year trough. The yield curve also continued to flatten.

Thursday's data showed initial claims for state unemployment benefits dropped to a seasonally adjusted 5.245 million for the week ended April 11. Data for the prior week was revised to show 9,000 more applications received than previously reported, taking the tally for that period to 6.615 million. A total of 22.034 million people have filed claims for jobless benefits since March 21.

U.S. housing numbers, meanwhile, were worse than expected, along with the Philadelphia Fed business conditions index which was the lowest since 1980.

U.S. yields were little changed after the data.

"Everyone knows that the numbers are going to be bad," said Patrick Leary, chief market strategist, at broker-dealer Incapital in Chicago.

"The question is: how bad does it get and what are our chances of recovery and when. We're looking at how bad the data get before it runs the corner. That's why you're not seeing huge reactions," he added.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday plans to announce new guidelines to reopen the economy after a monthlong shutdown to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, despite concerns from health experts, state governors and business leaders about a potential resurgence of cases in the absence of more testing and protocols.[ nL2N2C40CH]

In morning trading, U.S. 10-year yields US10YT=RR fell to 0.596%, from 0.641% late on Wednesday.

"Since rates are so low, they don't have a lot of room to rally too hard," said Incapital's Leary. "So we're kind of stuck in this range of 0.6% to 0.8%."

Yields on U.S. 30-year bonds US30YT=RR were at 1.217%, down from 1.275% on Wednesday.

On the short end of the curve, U.S. two-year yields were last at 0.190%, down from Wednesday's 0.205%. Earlier in the session, two-year yields sank to 0.187%, the lowest since April 2017.

The yield curve flattened for a second straight day on Thursday, with the spread between the 10-year and two-year narrowing to 40 basis points US2US10=TWEB, from 43 basis points on Tuesday. It was the flattest in more than a week.

The curve has steepened since the beginning of the outbreak as investors have piled into short-term debt, having ruled out rate hikes in the immediate future.

April 16 Thursday 11:07AM New York / 1507 GMT

Price

US T BONDS JUN0 UScv1

181-10/32

0-24/32

10YR TNotes JUN0 TYcv1

139-68/256

0-28/256

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.16

0.1627

0.006

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.18

0.1827

-0.012

Two-year note US2YT=RR

100-90/256

0.1946

-0.010

Three-year note US3YT=RR

100-12/256

0.2343

-0.013

Five-year note US5YT=RR

100-216/256

0.3281

-0.013

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

100-232/256

0.4923

-0.014

10-year note US10YT=RR

108-128/256

0.6078

-0.033

30-year bond US30YT=RR

119-144/256

1.2161

-0.059

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 21.50 1.25 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 15.50 1.25 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 12.00 -0.25 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 6.50 0.00 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -38.00 -1.00

