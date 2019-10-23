U.S. yields recover from lows, end little changed

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, Oct 23 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields recovered from session lows to close little changed on Wednesday in generally thin trading, as investors consolidated positions amid an overall lack of new catalysts to spur the market in either direction.

Early in the session, U.S. yields were lower, in line with German Bunds and UK Gilts, as investors grew more concerned about persistent uncertainty surrounding Britain's long-delayed exit from the European Union. U.S. yields regained ground, however, and buying waned as the session wore on.

"The rally in Bunds and Gilts was not that substantial anyway and that just kind of trickled down. It was kind of this grind lower for the rest of the day," said Justin Lederer, Treasury trader at Cantor Fitzgerald in New York.

"We're also kind of consolidating here. We have kind of taken out this trade fear, as concerns on this front have dissipated a little bit," he added.

The Treasury market has tracked Brexit in recent weeks and it will continue to be a factor until it gets resolved, analysts said.

British lawmakers on Tuesday signaled their support for the Brexit deal UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson agreed with the European Union last week. But that was offset minutes later when parliament rejected his three-day timetable to rush legislation through the House of Commons, making ratification of his deal by the Oct. 31 deadline almost impossible.

"Everything is back on the suspense file with no resolution," said Jim Vogel, senior rates strategist, at FTN Financial in Memphis, Tennessee.

EU leaders considered on Wednesday whether to give Britain a three-month Brexit extension, and Johnson said that if they do so he would call an election by Christmas.

In afternoon trading, U.S. 10-year note yields US10YT=RRwere steady at 1.769% from 1.766% late on Tuesday.

Yields on 30-year bonds US30YT=RR were also little changed at 2.257%, from 2.251% on Tuesday.

On the short-end of the curve, U.S. two-year yields were down at 1.585% US2YT=RR, from Tuesday's 1.591%.

Also on Wednesday, the U.S. Treasury's $41 billion five-year note auction showed strong demand, with a high yield of 1.570%, lower than the expected yield at the bid deadline.

The bid-to-cover ratio was 2.41, higher than both the 2.32 ratio from last month and the 2.36 average.

Post-auction, U.S. five-year yields were at 1.594% US5YT=RR, from 1.592% late on Tuesday.

October 23 Wednesday 4:31PM New York / 2031 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

1.625

1.6589

0.000

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

1.605

1.6451

0.000

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-212/256

1.5877

-0.003

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-98/256

1.5882

0.000

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-140/256

1.5958

0.004

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

99-160/256

1.6825

0.005

10-year note US10YT=RR

98-180/256

1.7695

0.003

30-year bond US30YT=RR

99-212/256

2.2579

0.007

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 3.75 2.00 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread -0.50 0.25 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread -2.00 0.00 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -7.75 -0.50 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -37.75 -0.75 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Lisa Shumaker and Chris Reese) ((gertrude.chavez@thomsonreuters.com; 646-223-6322; Reuters Messaging: gertrude.chavez.reuters.com@reuters.net))

