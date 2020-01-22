US Markets

U.S. yields pressured by Canada rate outlook, China virus fears

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/© Dado Ruvic / Reuters

U.S. Treasury yields fell on Wednesday, adding to weakness seen the previous session, after the Bank of Canada held interest rates steady and opened the door for possible easing amid an economic slowdown, rekindling worries about global growth.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular