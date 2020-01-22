U.S. yields pressured by Canada rate outlook, China virus fears

U.S. Treasury yields fell on Wednesday, adding to weakness seen the previous session, after the Bank of Canada held interest rates steady and opened the door for possible easing amid an economic slowdown, rekindling worries about global growth.
