U.S. yields mixed after Fed cuts rates by 50 basis points in coronavirus move

NEW YORK, March 3 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields were mixed in choppy trading, after moving higher for most of the morning session, as the Federal Reserve slashed interest rates by 50 basis points to ease the economic fallout from the fast-spreading coronavirus.

In a statement, the central bank said it was cutting rates by a half percentage point to a target range of 1.00% to 1.25%.

"The fundamentals of the U.S. economy remain strong. However, the coronavirus poses evolving risks to economic activity. In light of these risks and in support of achieving its maximum employment and price stability goals, the Federal Open Market Committee decided today to lower the target range for the federal funds rate," the Fed said a statement.

U.S. long-dated yields were still up on the day, but came off session highs.

In morning trading, U.S. 10-year yields US10YT=RRwere at 1.098%, from 1.088% late on Monday.

Yields on U.S. 30-year bonds US30YT=RR were also higher at 1.690%, from 1.645% on Monday.

On the short end of the curve, U.S. two-year yields fell to 0.774% from Monday's 0.878% US2YT=RR, after hitting a nearly four-year low of 0.826%.

The yield curve steepened after the Fed announcement, with the spread between the two-year and 10-year widening to 32 basis points US2US10=TWEB from 25.8 basis points on Monday.

"The biggest takeaway from here is the steepening of the curve, the 2s/10s jumped almost 7 basis points," said Justin Lederer, Treasury analyst at Cantor Fitzgerald in New York.

"It's a big, big steepening here," Lederer said.

"... I’m surprised that it's today," he said of the Fed's rate cut. "I'm not surprised that they went, but I thought it would be more of a coordinated and not out of the blue at 10 O’clock."

