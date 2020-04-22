U.S. yields higher as investors move back into stocks

By Ross Kerber

BOSTON, April 22 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields crept up on Wednesday as equity prices recovered, but remained at relatively low levels as bond investors remained skeptical of efforts to restart the U.S. economy amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The benchmark 10-year US10YT=RR yield was up 3.2 basis points at 0.6033% in morning trading.

Raymond James market strategist Ellis Phifer said the increases reflected investors starting to return to stocks after two days of steep losses on U.S. exchanges.

But for yields to stage a significant increase - which would indicate investors willing to take on more risk - investors would need to see stronger efforts by officials to help businesses reopen. For instance, more robust virus testing programs might give companies confidence they could resume operations more quickly.

"People are willing to accept some risk, the question is how much," Phifer said.

Wall Street opened higher on Wednesday as upbeat quarterly earnings reports lifted investor sentiment following a two-day sell-off due to a record crash in oil prices, although companies warned of more pain in the coming months.

Trillions of dollars of federal stimulus have helped stocks recover from March lows.

A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=RR, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 39 basis points, about 3 basis points higher than at Tuesday's close.

The two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was up less than a basis point at 0.2072% in morning trading.

April 22 Wednesday 9:32AM New York / 1332 GMT

Price

US T BONDS JUN0 UScv1

181-19/32

-0-21/32

10YR TNotes JUN0 TYcv1

139-32/256

-0-68/256

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.1125

0.1144

0.005

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.1375

0.1395

-0.007

Two-year note US2YT=RR

100-83/256

0.2072

0.002

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-252/256

0.2553

0.010

Five-year note US5YT=RR

100-176/256

0.3594

0.025

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

100-208/256

0.5057

0.032

10-year note US10YT=RR

108-136/256

0.6033

0.032

30-year bond US30YT=RR

120

1.2

0.038

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 20.00 -0.25 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 13.75 -0.25 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 10.25 -0.25 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 6.00 -0.50 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -38.00 -0.25 (Reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston; editing by Jonathan Oatis) ((ross.kerber@thomsonreuters.com; (617) 856 4341; Reuters Messaging: Ross.Kerber.Reuters.com@Reuters.net))

