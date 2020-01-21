U.S. yields fall on worries about China's new virus

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, Jan 21 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury prices surged on Tuesday, pushing yields lower as risk appetite dropped, amid worries about the potential fallout from a lethal virus that has broken out in China.

U.S. two-year note yields fell to two-week lows, while those on 10-year and 30-year yields slid after rising in the previous two sessions.

Wall Street shares struggled, as well, as investors tried to make sense of this new virus outbreak.

Global officials confirmed that the coronavirus strain is contagious between humans. The death toll from a mysterious flu-like virus in China climbed to six on Tuesday as new cases surged beyond 300.

"The fear is that it could be a SARS-type event, which was an economic issue," said Ellis Phifer, market strategist at Raymond James in Tennessee. "But this is all cautionary. The market is not panicking or anything."

China's Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) outbreak from 2002 to 2003 killed nearly 800 people at the time.

In morning trading, U.S. 10-year yields US10YT=RR fell to 1.776%, from 1.835% late on Friday.

U.S. financial markets were closed on Monday for the Martin Luther King, Jr holiday.

Yields on U.S. 30-year bonds US30YT=RR were at 2.235%, down from 2.296% on Friday.

On the short end of the curve, U.S. two-year yields fell to two-week lows of 1.535% US2YT=RR from Friday's 1.569%. They were last at 1.532%.

The yield curve flattened on Tuesday after steepening last week, as global rates fell on caution about the coronavirus. The spread between the two-year and 10-year note yields narrowed to 24.47 basis points US2US10=TWEB.

Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump's impeachment trial in the Senate, which begins on Tuesday, has also caused some mild jitters.

Democrats have called on the Senate to remove the Republican president from office, describing him as a danger to American democracy and national security. Trump and his lawyers have decried his impeachment, saying he has done nothing wrong and that Democrats are simply trying to stop him from being re-elected.

"The impeachment trial is finally here," said Raymond James' Phifer. "I don't think the concern is anything more than that. Now that it's here, let's be a little cautious again."

January 21 Tuesday 10:15AM New York/1515 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

1.5325

1.5637

0.003

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

1.525

1.5621

-0.003

Two-year note US2YT=RR

100-44/256

1.5345

-0.035

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-226/256

1.5403

-0.041

Five-year note US5YT=RR

100-202/256

1.5832

-0.048

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

100-96/256

1.6924

-0.053

10-year note US10YT=RR

99-188/256

1.7795

-0.056

30-year bond US30YT=RR

102-240/256

2.2393

-0.057

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 7.75 0.00 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 4.50 0.25 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 1.75 0.50 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -4.25 0.25 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -31.00 0.75 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss Editing by Nick Zieminski) ((gertrude.chavez@thomsonreuters.com; 646-223-6322; Reuters Messaging: gertrude.chavez.reuters.com@reuters.net))

