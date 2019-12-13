U.S. yields fall on more trade deal confusion

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, Dec 13 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury prices rose on Friday, pushing yields lower, as investors bought them back after steep falls the previous session amid yet again a new wrinkle in completing a U.S.-China trade deal.

On Thursday, news reports suggested that the United States has reached a "phase one" trade deal in principle with China. According to two sources, the United States has offered to reduce tariffs on about $375 billion in Chinese goods by 50% across the board and suspend tariffs on $160 billion in goods scheduled to go into effect on Sunday.

U.S. Treasury yields advanced to four-week highs on the news.

But on Friday China had yet to confirm whether it had agreed to the U.S. proposal. Chinese officials, though, were to hold a news briefing later on Friday to give an update on progress in the talks.

"Dip-buying was always going to be a theme given the proximity to 2.0% 10s (U.S. 10-year notes," said Ian Lyngen, head of U.S. rates strategy, at BMO Capital Markets in New York.

"The 'done, not done' China deal chatter is also contributing to the downward pressure on rates and as the weekend approaches, a watchful eye will remain on Twitter/headlines for any additional clarity related to the situation," he added.

President Donald Trump on Friday also said a Wall Street Journal story on a U.S. trade deal with China was wrong.

"The Wall Street Journal story on the China Deal is completely wrong, especially their statement on Tariffs," Trump wrote in a tweet, offering no specifics and not indicating which story he meant.

In morning trading, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note US10YT=RR fell to 1.862% from 1.899% late on Thursday.

Yields on 30-year bonds US30YT=RR dropped to 2.291% from 2.321% on Thursday.

U.S. two-year yields, meanwhile, were down at 1.620%US2YT=RR, from Thursday's 1.67%.

December 13 Friday 9:30 AM New York/1430 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

1.525

1.5562

-0.016

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

1.525

1.5622

-0.016

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-197/256

1.6201

-0.050

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-238/256

1.6491

-0.048

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-24/256

1.6913

-0.045

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

98-218/256

1.8013

-0.038

10-year note US10YT=RR

98-244/256

1.8661

-0.033

30-year bond US30YT=RR

101-204/256

2.2916

-0.029

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 4.00 2.50 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread -0.75 1.75 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread -2.00 1.25 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -6.25 0.50 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -30.25 1.00 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; editing by Jonathan Oatis) ((gertrude.chavez@thomsonreuters.com; 646-223-6322; Reuters Messaging: gertrude.chavez.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.