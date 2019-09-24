U.S. yields fall as data, Trump comments on China weigh

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, Sept 24 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell to two-week lows on Tuesday, as risk appetite continued to fade after weak consumer confidence data and President Donald Trump's sharp comments on China amid the two countries' trade negotiations.

The decline in yields came after a recent rise that took benchmark U.S. 10-year yields to a five-week high near 2.0%. The U.S. 10-year note and 30-year bond yields slid for a seventh straight session on Tuesday, while those on two-year notes have dropped for four consecutive days.

U.S. yields extended their decline after data showed a drop in consumer confidence in September to a reading of 125.1, from a downwardly revised 134.2 in August as persistent trade tensions worried consumers, possibly weighing on their spending.

At the same time, Trump kept trade tensions with China boiling on Tuesday, saying at the United Nations General Assembly that he would not accept a "bad deal" in trade negotiations with the world's second largest economy.

"The day's first major surprise was the 10-point decline in Conference Board's consumer confidence, the largest monthly percentage decline that indicator since late 2013," said Jim Vogel, senior rates strategist at FTN Financial in Memphis, Tennessee.

"Next, the president's recycled rhetoric at the UN targeting China on trade deflated some optimism momentum into the next round of scheduled U.S.-China talks," he added.

Further adding to risk aversion in the market is the growing call for Trump's impeachment, as he confirmed he had withheld nearly $400 million in U.S. aid to Ukraine. Trump denied, however, that he did so as leverage to get its the Ukrainian president to initiate an investigation that would damage Democratic political rival Joe Biden.

In afternoon trading, U.S. 10-year note yields US10YT=RR fell to 1.662% from 1.708% late on Monday, after earlier touching a two-week low of 1.642%.

Yields on 30-year bonds US30YT=RR were also lower at 2.113%, from 2.153% on Monday. Earlier in the global session, 30-year yields dropped to two-week toughs of 2.097%.

U.S. two-year yields were down at 1.636% US2YT=RR, from Monday's 1.669%, hitting a two-week low of 1.611% earlier.

The Treasury's two-year note auction was well-received. The offering stopped at 1.612%, lower than the expected yield at the bid deadline.

Indirect bidders, which include foreign central banks, took 57.0%, also much better than August's 47.1% and the 47.0% average. Tuesday's auction was strongest take down by indirect buyers since January 2018.

"Revived worries over trade, geopolitics, and growth, not to mention the drop on Wall Street amid impeachment talk, may have supported a safety bid, even as the market richened," said Action Economics in its blog right after auction.

September 24 Tuesday 2:29PM New York / 1829 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

1.9

1.9411

-0.005

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

1.8675

1.9168

0.000

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-190/256

1.636

-0.033

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-212/256

1.5594

-0.041

Five-year note US5YT=RR

98-160/256

1.5406

-0.041

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

98-128/256

1.6045

-0.044

10-year note US10YT=RR

99-172/256

1.6611

-0.047

30-year bond US30YT=RR

103

2.114

-0.039

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread -2.00 -1.00 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread -3.50 -0.75 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread -7.00 -1.25 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -13.00 -0.75 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -43.25 -0.75 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Dan Grebler and Tom Brown) ((gertrude.chavez@thomsonreuters.com; 646-223-6322; Reuters Messaging: gertrude.chavez.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.