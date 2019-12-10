U.S. yields edge higher on trade optimism

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, Dec 10 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose on Tuesday after trading lower for most of the overnight session, as risk appetite improved amid optimism that the Trump administration could delay imposing tariffs on Chinese goods set to take effect on Sunday.

This is viewed as a positive development for ongoing U.S.-China trade negotiations, as both sides try to forge a preliminary agreement.

The U.S. government's tariffs on about $160 billion in Chinese goods are set to be applied on Dec 15. A Wall Street Journal report earlier on Tuesday said U.S. and Chinese trade negotiations are planning for a delay of the imposition of tariffs.

The report sent U.S. stocks and Treasury yields higher.

"The headline on the possible delay of tariffs caused a bounce in yields," said Michael Chang, interest rates strategist at Societe Generale in New York. "Basically 10-year yields are in the 1.8% range and they're hinged on trade talks."

Acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney also added to positive trade expectations on Tuesday, saying the prospects for the first part of a U.S. trade deal with China look good.

In morning trading, U.S. 10-year note yields US10YT=RR rose to 1.839%, from 1.831% late on Monday.

Yields on 30-year bonds US30YT=RR were up at 2.268%, from 2.265% on Monday.

On the short-end of the curve, U.S. two-year yields advanced as well to 1.645% US2YT=RR, from Monday's 1.627%.

The decline in U.S. Treasury prices also helped traders prepare for the auction of $24 billion in 10-year notes later on Tuesday. Ahead of an auction, traders typically sell Treasuries to push the yield higher so they can buy them at a lower price.

Also on Tuesday, the Federal Reserve started its two-day meeting, but market participants do not expect fireworks from the statement. The U.S. central bank is widely expected to hold interest rates steady after cutting them three times this year.

December 10 Tuesday 10:27 AM New York / 1527 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

1.5325

1.5642

0.008

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

1.53

1.5676

0.006

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-186/256

1.6415

0.015

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-236/256

1.6518

0.013

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-36/256

1.6809

0.013

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

98-252/256

1.7806

0.013

10-year note US10YT=RR

99-48/256

1.8399

0.009

30-year bond US30YT=RR

102-92/256

2.266

0.001

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 0.75 -0.25 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread -2.25 0.50 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread -3.25 -0.25 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -7.25 -0.25 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -32.75 0.25 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss Editing by Nick Zieminski) ((gertrude.chavez@thomsonreuters.com; 646-223-6322; Reuters Messaging: gertrude.chavez.reuters.com@reuters.net))

