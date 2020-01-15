U.S. yields decline on soft producer price data

By Ross Kerber

BOSTON, Jan 15 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields declined on Wednesday as investors repositioned around new data showing producer prices barely rose in December.

The benchmark 10-year US10YT=RR yield was down 3.5 basis points in morning trading to 1.783%.

The U.S. Labor Department said on Wednesday its producer price index for final demand ticked up 0.1% last month after being unchanged in November. [nL1N29J11E]

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the PPI climbing 0.2% in December, making Wednesday's report the latest indication of tame inflation pressures that could allow the Federal Reserve to keep interest rates unchanged this year.

Investors saw the data and similarly soft reports from Europe as a signal to reposition investments that had been pegged to a growing sense of economic optimism, said Jim Vogel, FTN Financial interest rate strategist.

"You can only get ahead of global developments so far," he said.

Caution about a pending trade deal between the United States and China also helped drive down yields, he said, such as caution that a Phase 2 stage of agreement may not be reached until 2021.[nL1N29J1WQ]

In Wednesday's daily price action, euro zone bond yields fell from two-week highs after U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said tariffs would remain in place following the signing of an initial trade deal, injecting some caution into markets.[nL8N29K1Y0]

U.S. stocks were set to open lower on Wednesday, as investors also considered the latest earnings reports from big U.S. banks.

Bank of America Corp BAC.N followed JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N and Citigroup Inc C.N in reporting better-than-expected results on loan growth and strength in bond trading, while Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N missed due to weakness in its investment banking business.

The two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was down 2 basis points at 1.5577% in morning trading.

January 15 Wednesday 9:19AM New York / 1419 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

1.5375

1.5692

-0.003

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

1.535

1.5728

0.003

Two-year note US2YT=RR

100-33/256

1.5577

-0.020

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-210/256

1.5616

-0.026

Five-year note US5YT=RR

100-184/256

1.5985

-0.028

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

100-72/256

1.7069

-0.031

10-year note US10YT=RR

99-180/256

1.783

-0.035

30-year bond US30YT=RR

103

2.2366

-0.039

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 6.75 1.25 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 3.25 1.25 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 0.75 1.25 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -4.00 0.75 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -30.75 0.75 (Reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston; editing by Jonathan Oatis) ((ross.kerber@thomsonreuters.com; (617) 856 4341; Reuters Messaging: Ross.Kerber.Reuters.com@Reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.