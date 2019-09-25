U.S. yields advance as investors shrug off Trump impeachment concerns

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, Sept 25 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose on Wednesday after falling for seven straight sessions, bolstered by strong housing data and as investors largely shrugged off concerns about the possible impeachment of President Donald Trump.

On Tuesday, U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the Democratic-led House was moving forward with an official impeachment inquiry against Trump, saying no one was above the law.

The House will examine whether Trump sought Ukraine’s help to smear former Vice President Joe Biden, the front-runner for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, Pelosi said.

A summary of a July phonecall on Wednesday showed that Trump had asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to investigate Biden and a company that employed his son.

"The impeachment is not a big issue until you get into a recession. It's a big deal politically, but it's not a big deal economically," said Stan Shipley, fixed income strategist, at Evercore ISI in New York.

"Let's say you did impeach the president, which is very unlikely, and you did convict him. Then trade wars will probably look a lot better because whoever is going to replace him is not going to be as hard-nosed on trade as he is," he added.

Karissa McDonough, chief fixed income strategist, at People's United Advisors in Burlington, Vermont added that political uncertainty overall -- whether it's impeachment or trade -- has already been priced in by the market for some time.

"It's probably just a marginal impact. Maybe that's worth a couple of basis points," she said.

Also boosting yields was an upbeat U.S. housing report, analysts said. Data showed sales of new single-family homes rebounded more than expected in August by 7.1% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 713,000 units.

July's sales pace was revised up to 666,000 units from the previously reported 635,000 units.

In late morning trading, U.S. 10-year note yields US10YT=RR rose to 1.685% from 1.635% late on Tuesday.

Yields on 30-year bonds US30YT=RR were also higher at 2.134%, from 2.095% on Tuesday.

U.S. two-year yields were up at 1.645% US2YT=RR, from Tuesday's 1.594%.

Later on Wednesday, the Treasury auctions $41 billion in five-year notes and $18 billion in two-year floating rate notes.

Analysts believe there should be decent demand for five-year notes.

"Even after the rally which has characterized the beginning of this week, the early September selloff across the Treasury market has incorporated a solid concession for all three of this week's supply events which will benefit 5s (five-year notes) today," BMO Capital Markets said in a research note

September 25 Wednesday 10:59AM New York / 1459 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

1.8925

1.9333

0.002

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

1.87

1.9193

0.005

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-174/256

1.6635

0.069

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-182/256

1.6

0.068

Five-year note US5YT=RR

98-114/256

1.5791

0.068

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

98-72/256

1.6384

0.062

10-year note US10YT=RR

99-84/256

1.6991

0.064

30-year bond US30YT=RR

102-84/256

2.144

0.049

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread -2.25 -0.25 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread -4.50 -0.75 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread -7.25 -0.25 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -13.25 0.00 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -43.75 0.00 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Bernadette Baum) ((gertrude.chavez@thomsonreuters.com; 646-223-6322; Reuters Messaging: gertrude.chavez.reuters.com@reuters.net))

