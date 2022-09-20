U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) Might Be Having Difficulty Using Its Capital Effectively

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. Although, when we looked at U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for U.S. Xpress Enterprises:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.0089 = US$7.8m ÷ (US$1.3b - US$438m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Therefore, U.S. Xpress Enterprises has an ROCE of 0.9%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Transportation industry average of 15%. NYSE:USX Return on Capital Employed September 20th 2022

Above you can see how the current ROCE for U.S. Xpress Enterprises compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

When we looked at the ROCE trend at U.S. Xpress Enterprises, we didn't gain much confidence. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 0.9% from 5.9% five years ago. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

What We Can Learn From U.S. Xpress Enterprises' ROCE

While returns have fallen for U.S. Xpress Enterprises in recent times, we're encouraged to see that sales are growing and that the business is reinvesting in its operations. However, despite the promising trends, the stock has fallen 47% over the last three years, so there might be an opportunity here for astute investors. As a result, we'd recommend researching this stock further to uncover what other fundamentals of the business can show us.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises does come with some risks though, we found 3 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those is a bit unpleasant...

