U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. Reported A Surprise Loss, And Analysts Have Updated Their Forecasts

There's been a notable change in appetite for U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) shares in the week since its second-quarter report, with the stock down 17% to US$2.91. Things were not great overall, with a surprise (statutory) loss of US$0.01 per share on revenues of US$554m, even though the analysts had been expecting a profit. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on U.S. Xpress Enterprises after the latest results.

NYSE:USX Earnings and Revenue Growth August 6th 2022

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from U.S. Xpress Enterprises' five analysts is for revenues of US$2.14b in 2022, which would reflect a modest 2.2% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Earnings are expected to improve, with U.S. Xpress Enterprises forecast to report a statutory profit of US$0.055 per share. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$2.18b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.10 in 2022. The analysts seem to have become more bearish following the latest results. While there were no changes to revenue forecasts, there was a large cut to EPS estimates.

It might be a surprise to learn that the consensus price target was broadly unchanged at US$3.35, with the analysts clearly implying that the forecast decline in earnings is not expected to have much of an impact on valuation. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. There are some variant perceptions on U.S. Xpress Enterprises, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$5.00 and the most bearish at US$2.00 per share. This is a fairly broad spread of estimates, suggesting that analysts are forecasting a wide range of possible outcomes for the business.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that U.S. Xpress Enterprises' revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues to the end of 2022 expected to display 4.5% growth on an annualised basis. This is compared to a historical growth rate of 6.1% over the past three years. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 6.6% per year. So it's pretty clear that, while revenue growth is expected to slow down, the wider industry is also expected to grow faster than U.S. Xpress Enterprises.

The Bottom Line

The biggest concern is that the analysts reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds could lay ahead for U.S. Xpress Enterprises. Fortunately, the analysts also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - although our data does suggest that U.S. Xpress Enterprises' revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on U.S. Xpress Enterprises. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have estimates - from multiple U.S. Xpress Enterprises analysts - going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

And what about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for U.S. Xpress Enterprises (of which 1 is a bit concerning!) you should know about.

