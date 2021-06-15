U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) Shares Could Be 26% Below Their Intrinsic Value Estimate

Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. One way to achieve this is by employing the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. There's really not all that much to it, even though it might appear quite complex.

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

The method

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$67.0m US$63.0m US$60.9m US$59.8m US$59.4m US$59.5m US$59.9m US$60.6m US$61.4m US$62.4m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ -3.37% Est @ -1.76% Est @ -0.64% Est @ 0.15% Est @ 0.7% Est @ 1.09% Est @ 1.36% Est @ 1.55% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 9.9% US$61.0 US$52.2 US$45.9 US$41.0 US$37.1 US$33.8 US$31.0 US$28.5 US$26.3 US$24.3

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$380m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.0%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 9.9%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2030 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$62m× (1 + 2.0%) ÷ (9.9%– 2.0%) = US$805m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$805m÷ ( 1 + 9.9%)10= US$313m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is US$693m. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of US$10.2, the company appears a touch undervalued at a 26% discount to where the stock price trades currently. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

Important assumptions

NYSE:USX Discounted Cash Flow June 15th 2021

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at U.S. Xpress Enterprises as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 9.9%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.675. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Moving On:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. Can we work out why the company is trading at a discount to intrinsic value? For U.S. Xpress Enterprises, we've put together three additional items you should explore:

Risks: Case in point, we've spotted 1 warning sign for U.S. Xpress Enterprises you should be aware of. Future Earnings: How does USX's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

