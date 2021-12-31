U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) insiders made a handsome profit after selling stock presently valued at US$5.90 apiece for US$8.44

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc.'s (NYSE:USX) stock rose 15% last week, but insiders who sold US$143k worth of stock over the last year are probably in a more advantageous position. Holding on to stock would have meant their investment would be worth less now than it was at the time of sale. Thus selling at an average price of US$8.44, which is higher than the current price, may have been the best decision.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Chief Commercial Officer, Jacob Lawson, for US$102k worth of shares, at about US$8.54 per share. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$5.90. So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels.

Over the last year we saw more insider selling of U.S. Xpress Enterprises shares, than buying. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:USX Insider Trading Volume December 31st 2021

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Insiders Are Selling The Stock

Over the last three months, we've seen notably more insider selling, than insider buying, at U.S. Xpress Enterprises. In that time, insiders dumped US$143k worth of shares. On the flip side, Lead Independent Director John Rickel spent US$41k on purchasing shares (as mentioned above) . We don't view these transactions as a positive sign.

Insider Ownership of U.S. Xpress Enterprises

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. U.S. Xpress Enterprises insiders own 48% of the company, currently worth about US$142m based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At U.S. Xpress Enterprises Tell Us?

Unfortunately, there has been more insider selling of U.S. Xpress Enterprises stock, than buying, in the last three months. Despite some insider buying, the longer term picture doesn't make us feel much more positive. But it is good to see that U.S. Xpress Enterprises is growing earnings. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Our analysis shows 4 warning signs for U.S. Xpress Enterprises (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) and we strongly recommend you look at these before investing.

