U.S. Xpress Enterprises Climbs 13%

(RTTNews) - U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (USX) shares are gaining more than 20 percent on Friday morning trade after its co-founder and executive chairman Max Fuller bought stocks worth $1 million at a price of $4.09 that increased his holding size by 26 percent. The shares are currently at $4.38, up 13 percent from the previous close of 3.88 on a volume of 6,999,629. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $3.07-$12.19 on average volume of 374,588.

