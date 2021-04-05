US Markets
AZN

U.S. working with AstraZeneca to find new vaccine production sites -White House

Contributors
Andrea Shalal Reuters
Steve Holland Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

The Biden administration is working with AstraZeneca to identify other facilities to produce its coronavirus vaccine after the contractor Emergent BioSolutions mixed up ingredients for two vaccines, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said on Monday.

WASHINGTON, April 5 (Reuters) - The Biden administration is working with AstraZeneca AZN.L to identify other facilities to produce its coronavirus vaccine after the contractor Emergent BioSolutions EBS.N mixed up ingredients for two vaccines, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said on Monday.

AstraZeneca, whose vaccine has not been approved in the United States, said it will work with President Joe Biden's administration to find an alternative site to produce its vaccine.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal and Steve Holland Editing by Chris Reese)

((Steve.a.holland@thomsonreuters.com; www.twitter.com/steveholland1; 202 898 8300; Reuters Messaging: steve.holland.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AZN EBS

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular