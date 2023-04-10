U.S. winter wheat ratings match lowest on record for early April

By Mark Weinraub

CHICAGO, April 10 (Reuters) - Good-to-excellent ratings for U.S. winter wheat deteriorated to tie the lowest on record for this time of year as dry soils continued to stress the crop in the U.S. Plains, the government said on Monday.

The U.S. Agriculture Department's weekly report also said farmers made scant progress in their corn and spring wheat planting, with cold temperatures and snow cover across key portions of the Midwest limiting the window for fieldwork.

Winter wheat was rated 27% good to excellent as of April 9, down 1 percentage point from a week earlier, according to the USDA's weekly crop progress and conditions report.

That matched the 27% reported in 1996 as the lowest ever for this time of year. A year ago, the winter wheat crop was rated 32% good to excellent.

Analysts had been expecting the report to show good-to-excellent ratings of 28%, according to the average of 10 estimates given in a Reuters poll.

In Kansas, the top winter wheat production state, topsoil moisture supplies were rated as just 20% adequate, with zero percent rated as surplus.

Corn planting was 3% complete, up just 1 percentage point from a week earlier, and below market expectations for 5%. The five-year average is 2%.

Spring wheat plantings also came in below expectations, at 1%. The average of analysts' forecasts was 2% and the five-year average is 4%.

All figures in percent:

Category

Analyst average

Analyst range

USDA last week

USDA

this week

Corn planted (percent)

5

3-6

2

3

Spring wheat planted (percent)

2

0-3

NA

1

Winter wheat conditions*

28

26-30

28

27

*Percent good/excellent

(Reporting by Mark Weinraub; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Richard Chang)

((mark.weinraub@thomsonreuters.com; +1 313 484 5282; Reuters Messaging: mark.weinraub.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.