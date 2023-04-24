U.S. winter wheat ratings decline to worst since 1989

By Julie Ingwersen

CHICAGO, April 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Monday rated 26% of U.S. winter wheat in good to excellent condition, the lowest for this time of year since 1989, due to prolonged drought.

The wheat ratings, which reflected dry and windy conditions in key portions of the Plains wheat belt, were down 1 percentage point from a week ago and matched the average expectation among 11 analysts polled by Reuters.

A poor crop from the world's No. 5 exporter of the food staple leaves the world more vulnerable to shortages, with the future of a UN-backed deal to allow Ukraine to export grain through the Black Sea in doubt.

In addition to drought, wheat in portions of central Kansas may have suffered damage from cold temperatures over the weekend, the Commodity Weather Group said.

Good-to-excellent ratings for winter wheat in the 16th week of the calendar year have been below 30% only three other times in USDA records dating to the late 1980s, including in 2022 at 27%, in 1996 at 28%, and 1989 at 26%.

At the other end of the ratings scale, 41% of this year's crop was rated poor to very poor by Sunday, the USDA said, the most for week 16 since 1996, when 45% of the crop was poor to very poor.

For corn, the USDA said planting was 14% complete by Sunday, matching the average analyst estimate and ahead of the five-year average of 11%. The U.S. soybean crop was 9% planted, just ahead of the average analyst expectation of 8% and the five-year average of 4%.

The U.S. spring wheat crop was 5% planted, the government said, lagging both the average analyst estimate of 7% and the five-year average of 12%.

All figures in percent:

Category

Analyst average

Analyst range

USDA last week

USDA this week

Corn planted (%)

14

11-20

8

14

Soybeans planted (%)

8

6-10

4

9

Spring wheat planted (%)

7

4-11

3

5

Winter wheat conditions*

26

25-29

27

26

*% good/excellent

(Reporting by Julie Ingwersen in Chicago; Editing by David Gregorio, Matthew Lewis and Chris Reese)

