U.S. winter wheat rated 30% good-excellent, corn 2% planted -USDA

CHICAGO, April 4 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture, in its first weekly crop progress report for 2022, on Monday rated 30% of U.S. winter wheat in good to excellent condition, below the lowest in a range of trade expectations and down from 53% a year ago.

Eleven analysts surveyed by Reuters on average had expected the government to rate 40% of the crop as good to excellent. Estimates ranged from 32% to 47%.

Over the winter and early spring, drought persisted in much of the Plains, the main region for hard red winter wheat, the largest U.S. wheat class.

Winter wheat, planted last fall, will be harvested mostly in June and July.

The USDA said 4% of the U.S. winter wheat crop had reached the heading phase of growth as of Sunday, ahead of the five-year average of 3% for this time of year. US/WHE

The U.S. spring wheat crop was 3% planted, the government said, just ahead of the average trade expectation of 2% and the five-year average, also 2%.

The USDA reported planting of the U.S. corn crop as 2% complete, matching the average analyst estimate as well as the five-year average.

All figures in percent:

Category

Analyst average

Analyst range

USDA last week

USDA this week

Corn planted (percent)

2

1-2

NA

2

Spring wheat planted (percent)

2

0-5

NA

3

Winter wheat conditions*

40

32-47

NA

30

*Percent good/excellent

