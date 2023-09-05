News & Insights

U.S. wins court injunction against seller of machine gun converters

September 05, 2023 — 09:46 am EDT

Written by Jonathan Stempel for Reuters

NEW YORK, Sept 5 (Reuters) - A federal judge on Tuesday issued an injunction blocking a firearms company from selling after-market triggers that let gun enthusiasts convert AR-15 style rifles into weapons that can shoot as fast as machine guns.

U.S. District Judge Nina Morrison in Brooklyn said the federal government was likely to prove that the "forced-reset" FRT-15 triggers sold by Rare Breed Triggers LLC and its owners were illegal machine gun conversion devices.

"Defendants fraudulently induced their customers to buy a product that is illegal to posses--falsely representing that the FRT-15s was 'absolutely' legal, while withholding material information in their possession that revealed otherwise," Morrison wrote in a 129-page decision.

Lawyers for the defendants did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The office of U.S. Attorney Breon Peace in Brooklyn did not immediately respond to a similar request.

Morrison ruled six days after U.S. District Judge Reed O'Connor in Fort Worth, Texas temporarily barred the government from enforcing the forced-reset trigger ban against three people, calling the ban "likely unlawful."

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)

