U.S. will sanction Hong Kong chief executive Lam, other Chinese officials -Bloomberg

Lisa Lambert Reuters
Susan Heavey Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/TYRONE SIU

President Donald Trump's administration will sanction Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam and other Chinese officials on Friday, according to Bloomberg, expressing U.S. discontent over China's recent clampdown on the historically independent financial center.

Tensions between the United States and China are increasing daily, with China's foreign ministry saying on Friday it firmly opposes executive orders that Trump announced on Friday to ban U.S. transactions with the Chinese owners of the WeChat and TikTok apps.

(Reporting by Lisa Lambert and Susan Heavey Editing by Chris Reese)

