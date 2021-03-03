US Markets
U.S. will review impact of SK Innovation ruling on Biden green transportation goals

David Shepardson Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

The U.S. Transportation Department will analyze the impact of an electric vehicle battery trade ruling against SK Innovation Co Ltd on President Joe Biden's green transportation goals, the nominee for the department's No. 2 position said.

Deputy Transportation secretary nominee Polly Trottenberg said at a hearing the department would analyze the International Trade Commission Feb. 10 ruling siding with LG Chem Ltd 051910.KS that accused SK of misappropriating trade secrets related to EV battery technology. Senator Raphael Warnock said the ruling could threaten the viability of SK Innovation's $2.6 billion Georgia plant currently under construction.

F TSLA

