Companies
NOC

U.S. will relax rules to export more aerial drones

Contributors
Mike Stone Reuters
D.C. Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE

The Trump administration will reinterpret a Cold War-era arms agreement between 34 nations to allow U.S. defense contractors to sell more drones to allies, a State Department official said on Friday.

WASHINGTON, July 24 (Reuters) - The Trump administration will reinterpret a Cold War-era arms agreement between 34 nations to allow U.S. defense contractors to sell more drones to allies, a State Department official said on Friday.

U.S. President Donald Trump signed a "policy statement" this week making the change, which was first reported by Reuters in June.

The new treatment opens up sales of armed U.S. drones to less stable governments that were forbidden from buying them under the 33-year-old Missile Technology Control Regime (MTCR).

(Reporting by Mike Stone in Washington, D.C. Editing by Chris Reese)

((mike.stone1@thomsonreuters.com; https://twitter.com/MichaelStone; +1 646 223 6228;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NOC

Other Topics

US Markets

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Companies

Explore

Most Popular