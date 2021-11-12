U.S. will open talks with Japan on import steel, aluminum tariffs

WASHINGTON, Nov 12 (Reuters) - The United States said Friday it will open talks with Japan over tariffs on steel and aluminum imports.

The U.S. Commerce Department United States Trade Representative's Office said the talks were aimed at addressing "global steel and aluminum excess capacity." Japan last week asked the United States to abolish the "Section 232" tariffs imposed by former U.S. President Donald Trump's administration in 2018.

(Reporting by David Shepardson and Andrea Shalal; editing by Diane Craft)

