U.S. will open talks with Japan on import steel, aluminum tariffs

The United States said Friday it will open talks with Japan over tariffs on steel and aluminum imports.

The U.S. Commerce Department United States Trade Representative's Office said the talks were aimed at addressing "global steel and aluminum excess capacity." Japan last week asked the United States to abolish the "Section 232" tariffs imposed by former U.S. President Donald Trump's administration in 2018.

