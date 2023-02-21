Markets
AMZN

U.S. will not challenge Amazon.com's plan to buy One Medical -FTC official

Credit: REUTERS/PASCAL ROSSIGNOL

February 21, 2023 — 05:21 pm EST

Written by Diane Bartz for Reuters ->

Adds Amazon declining to comment, FTC official

WASHINGTON, Feb 21 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Trade Commission will not file a complaint aimed at stopping Amazon.com's AMZN.O plan to buy primary care provider One Medical, an FTC official said on Tuesday.

Amazon.com Inc said in July that it would buy One Medical for $3.49 billion, expanding the e-commerce giant's virtual healthcare and adding brick-and-mortar doctors' offices for the first time.

Amazon declined comment.

The FTC official said that the agency planned to send a pre-consummation warning letter, saying that it still had specific concerns about the deal. Antitrust agencies can, and sometimes do, file complaints to undo mergers that have closed.

The online retailer first piloted virtual care visits for its own staff in Seattle in 2019 before offering services to other employers under the Amazon Care brand. It likewise bought online pharmacy PillPack in 2018, underpinning a prescription delivery and price-comparison site it later launched.

(Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Sandra Maler)

((Diane.Bartz@thomsonreuters.com; 1 202 898 8313;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AMZN

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.