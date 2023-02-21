U.S. will not challenge Amazon.com's plan to buy One Medical -- FTC official

WASHINGTON, Feb 21 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Trade Commission will not file a complaint in a bid to block Amazon.com's AMZN.O plan to buy primary care provider One Medical, an FTC official said on Tuesday.

Amazon.com Inc said in July that it would buy One Medical for $3.49 billion, expanding the e-commerce giant's virtual healthcare and adding brick-and-mortar doctors' offices for the first time.

(Reporting by Diane Bartz)

