U.S. will invest $100 million to help J&J and Merck vaccine partnership

The White House said the federal government in planning to spend $100 million to help the recently announced vaccine partnership between Merck & Co and rival Johnson & Johnson, White House senior adviser Andy Slavitt said on Wednesday.

The money will help Johnson & Johnson double its production of vaccines, Slavitt said. The company was expected to deliver 200 million doses to the federal government by the end of May and roughly a billion doses by the end of the year.

