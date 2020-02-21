US Markets

U.S. will host 5G conference including companies in about a month -Kudlow

Makini Brice Reuters
WASHINGTON, Feb 21 (Reuters) - The United States will host a conference in about a month on 5G that U.S. President Donald Trump will attend and that will include companies such as Samsung Electronics Co Ltd005930.KS, National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow told reporters on Friday.

The conference will take place as the White House seeks to counter the influence of Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei Technologies Co LtdHWT.UL in next-generation 5G technology.

