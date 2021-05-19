U.S. will donate substantial portion of vaccines through COVAX - U.S. official

BRUSSELS, May 19 (Reuters) - The United States will donate a significant number of COVID-19 vaccines through the World Health Organization's COVAX scheme for distributing doses to poorer countries, the U.S. coordinator on global COVID, Gayle Smith, told a news conference on Wednesday.

U.S. President Joe Biden announced on Monday that his administration will send by the end of June a total of 20 million doses of the Pfizer Inc PFE.N/BioNTech SE BNTX.O, Moderna Inc MRNA.O and Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N vaccines, on top of 60 million AstraZeneca Plc AZN.L doses he had already planned to give to other countries .

"The allocation of the vaccines will include obviously a substantial portion through COVAX, but we have not made final decisions," Smith said.

