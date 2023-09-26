News & Insights

U.S. will delay Gulf oil and gas auction meant for this week after court ruling

Credit: REUTERS/Lee Celano

September 26, 2023 — 11:48 am EDT

Written by Nichola Groom for Reuters ->

Sept 26 (Reuters) - The U.S. Interior Department on Tuesday said it was postponing a sale of Gulf of Mexico drilling rights originally scheduled for Sept. 27 following an appeals court ruling that allowed the Biden administration more time to expand the sale.

The delay is the latest development in a legal fight over federal protection of the endangered Gulf of Mexico Rice's whale.

In a statement, Interior's Bureau of Ocean Energy Management said it would hold the sale no later than Nov. 8 to comply with the New Orleans-based 5th Circuit Court of Appeals ruling.

(Reporting by Nichola Groom)

