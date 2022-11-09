US Markets

U.S. will consider new locomotive pollution regulations

Credit: REUTERS/BING GUAN

November 09, 2022 — 04:47 pm EST

Written by David Shepardson for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, Nov 9 (Reuters) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) said on Wednesday it is considering adopting new regulations to address locomotive air pollution.

"EPA has formed a team to evaluate how best to address air pollutant emissions from the locomotive sector. This team will develop a set of options and recommendations for possible EPA regulatory actions addressing new locomotives and new locomotive engines," the agency said.

The California Air Resources Board (CARB) in April 2017 had asked the EPA to set more stringent emission standards for new locomotives and new locomotive engines.

