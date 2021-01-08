Markets
USD

U.S. Wholesale Inventories Virtually Unchanged In November

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - With an increase in inventories of durable goods offset by a slump in orders for non-durable goods, the Commerce Department released a report on Friday showing U.S. wholesale inventories came in unchanged in the month of November.

The Commerce Department said wholesale inventories were virtually unchanged in November after jumping by 1.3 percent in October. Economists had expected inventories to edge down by 0.1 percent.

Wholesale inventories came in unchanged as inventories of durable goods climbed by 0.9 percent, while inventories of non-durable goods tumbled by 1.2 percent.

Meanwhile, the report said wholesale sales rose by 0.2 percent in November following a 1.7 percent spike in the previous month.

Sales of non-durable goods increased by 0.7 percent, more than offsetting a 0.4 percent drop in sales of durable goods.

Even with the uptick in sales, the inventories/sales ratio for merchant wholesalers in November was unchanged from October at 1.31.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

USD

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular