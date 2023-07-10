U.S. Wholesale Inventories Virtually Unchanged In May

(RTTNews) - Wholesale inventories in the U.S. were roughly flat in the month of May, according to a report released by the Commerce Department on Monday.

The Commerce Department said wholesale inventories were virtually unchanged in May after falling by a revised 0.3 percent in April.

Economists had expected wholesale inventories to edge down by 0.1 percent, matching the dip originally reported for the previous month.

The unchanged reading came as a 0.6 percent increase in inventories of durable goods offset a 1.0 percent slump in inventories of non-durable goods.

Meanwhile, the report said wholesale sales slipped by 0.2 percent in May after coming in virtually unchanged in April.

Sales of non-durable goods tumbled by 1.0 percent during the month, while sales of durable goods climbed by 0.8 percent.

With inventories unchanged and sales falling, the inventories/sales ratio for merchant wholesalers inched up to 1.41 in May from 1.40 in April.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.