U.S. wholesale inventories unrevised in March

U.S. wholesale inventories increased solidly in March, though the pace slowed from the prior month amid rising sales, government data showed on Monday.

The Commerce Department said wholesale inventories rose 2.3% in March as reported last month. Stocks at wholesalers climbed 2.8% in February. Economists polled by Reuters had expected inventories would be unrevised.

Wholesale inventories advanced 22.0% in March on a year-on-year basis. Inventories are a key part of gross domestic product. Wholesale motor vehicle inventories accelerated 2.4% after rebounding 1.9% in February.

Wholesale inventories, excluding autos, rose 2.3% in March. This component goes into the calculation of GDP.

Inventory investment slowed in the first quarter from the October-December period's robust pace. That, together with a record trade deficit, weighed on gross domestic product, resulting in the economy contracting at a 1.4% annualized rate in the first quarter.

Sales at wholesalers increased 1.7% in March after gaining 1.5% in February. At March's sales pace it would take wholesalers 1.22 months to clear shelves, unchanged from February.

