News & Insights

Markets
USD

U.S. Wholesale Inventories Unexpectedly Unchanged In March

May 08, 2023 — 10:52 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - The Commerce Department released a report on Monday showing U.S. wholesale inventories were unexpectedly unchanged in the month of March.

The report said wholesale inventories were virtually unchanged in March, while revised data showed inventories were also unchanged in February.

Economists had expected wholesale inventories to inch up by 0.1 percent, matching the uptick originally reported for the previous month.

The Commerce Department said inventories are durable goods were unchanged in March, while inventories of non-durable goods dipped by 0.2 percent.

Meanwhile, the report said wholesale sales tumbled by 2.1 percent in March after rising by 0.4 percent in February.

Sales of durable goods plunged by 2.3 percent during the month, while sales of non-durable goods slumped by 1.9 percent.

Reflecting the steep drop in sales, the inventories/sales ratio for merchant wholesalers climbed to 1.40 in March from 1.37 in February.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

USD

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.