U.S. wholesale inventories revised slightly up in April

Contributor
Lucia Mutikani Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/HANNAH BEIER

U.S. wholesale inventories increased slightly more than initially thought in April as growth in sales moderated, data showed on Wednesday.

WASHINGTON, June 8 (Reuters) - U.S. wholesale inventories increased slightly more than initially thought in April as growth in sales moderated, data showed on Wednesday.

The Commerce Department said that wholesale inventories advanced 2.2%, instead of 2.1% as reported last month. Data for March was revised higher to show stocks at wholesalers rising 2.7% instead of the previously reported 2.3%.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected April inventories would be unrevised. Wholesale inventories increased 24.0% in April on a year-on-year basis. Inventories are a key part of gross domestic product.

Wholesale motor vehicle inventories rose 1.3% after accelerating 2.4% in March. Wholesale inventories, excluding autos, increased a solid 2.2% in April. This component goes into the calculation of GDP and suggested that inventory investment could provide a lift to economic growth this quarter.

A record trade deficit and slower rate of inventory accumulation relative to the fourth quarter's brisk pace weighed in output, resulting in GDP dropping at a 1.5% annualized rate in the January-March quarter. Growth estimates for the second quarter are as high as a 4.8% rate.

Sales at wholesalers gained 0.7% in April after increasing 1.8% in March. At April's sales pace it would take wholesalers 1.25 months to clear shelves, up from 1.23 months in March.

(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((Lucia.Mutikani@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters